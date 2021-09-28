Gabriele Larcher wins Milano Moda Graduate 2021

Accademia Costume & Moda graduate Gabriele Larcher won the seventh edition of Milano Moda Graduate, an event dedicated to the excellence of Italian fashion schools. The prize was awarded by Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana president Carlo Capasa and took place last Sunday evening during Milan Fashion Week.

Larcher presented his Womenswear Capsule Collection called X-Eniac. He showed the collection last year as well on the catwalk during the #ACMTalents2020 Fashion Show at AltaRoma.

According to a press release the X-Eniac Capsule Collection "is the story of a time journey. Arriving in 2020 Xenia is no longer able to separate the real world from the virtual one. Slave to the machines she clings frantically to memories of the past."

The jury, chaired by Carlo Capasa was composed among others, by Serge Brunschwig (chairman and CEO of Fendi), Jacopo Etro (Creative Director Etro home collections, accessories and furnishing fabrics), Elia Maramotti (Brand Manager Max & co. ), Federica Montelli (Head of Buyer La Rinascente Milano), Paolo Riva (General Manager Brand Partnership at Neiman Marcus), Andrea Rosso (Licenses Creative Director and Diesel Sustainability Ambassador), Giacomo Santucci (President Camera buyer) and Alessandro Sartori (Artistic Director at Zegna).

There were also other prizes announced. YKK Italia selected Anna Dionisi, a graduate from Leonardo Rossetto (IUAV University of Venice) as a winner of the YKK Prize among 11 design students of Italian fashion schools, who have been asked to create a special outfit focused on the use of closure accessories.

Vogue Talents awarded a prize to Emilia Torcini, a graduate from Istituto Modartech.