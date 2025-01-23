Galeries Lafayette's ambitious bet on the success of men's fashion

As the luxury sector experiences a post-pandemic slowdown, Galeries Lafayette in Paris is taking a decisive turn by focusing on men’s fashion as a lever for growth. This strategy responds to a growing global trend: the rise of men’s ready-to-wear.

A strategic repositioning for men's fashion

Galeries Lafayette was quick to see the growth potential in menswear and adjusted its offering accordingly. Men’s fashion director Alice Feillard says that while menswear hasn’t seen a sudden explosion, it has seen sustained growth post-pandemic. Previously, men’s purchases were often more rational and functional. However, post-health crisis, consumer habits have changed. Men are now turning more towards designer clothing, with a growing interest in more creative pieces and timeless silhouettes.

Men's fashion at Galeries Lafayette has been reoriented to meet this new demand, reports Yahoo Finance. In 2026, a major redevelopment project of the men's fashion space of the historic store on Paris' Boulevard Haussmann will expand the offer and enrich the customer experience. This redevelopment will aim to add collections from independent designers and develop new spaces dedicated to luxury and contemporary brands while improving the architectural presentation of the store.

Strong demand for quality products

The menswear market is growing rapidly, particularly in the streetwear and luxury clothing segments. The interest in brands like Les Deux, which saw its sales explode after its pop-up launch at Galeries Lafayette, is a perfect example. The Danish brand’s experience, which is now present in several points of sale in Paris, generated seven-figure revenues in 2024. This trend indicates that men are increasingly looking for clothes that reflect their personality and values. With this in mind, Galeries Lafayette has been able to meet this demand by introducing a variety of brands that appeal to this new male consumer, who is more demanding and more curious about the world of fashion.

Brands like Lemaire, which opened a dedicated space in the Paris store, as well as Ami, Courrèges and Jacquemus, are also enjoying great success with men looking for avant-garde fashion pieces. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian's Skims boutique, recently launched at Galeries Lafayette, has also become one of the best-selling men's lingerie stores, just after Calvin Klein.

The rise of men's fashion in France and beyond

The demand for men's fashion is not limited to Paris. This dynamic has also spread to other major French cities. Bordeaux, Strasbourg and Nice have seen their spaces dedicated to men's fashion diversify, specifies Yahoo Finance, with more modern and high-end collections, thus responding to an increasingly demanding local and international clientele.

Galeries Lafayette follows a transversal and interdisciplinary model by offering an range that is no longer limited to clothing, but also includes accessories, beauty products, decorative objects and homewares. This approach allows it to attract a broader clientele, looking for a shopping experience that combines fashion and lifestyle.

Indeed, the customer base is diversifying and, above all, expanding. According to the London-based research firm Euromonitor, menswear is expected to grow faster than womenswear over the next four years, reaching 547.9 billion dollars by 2026. This momentum could be partly fueled by travelers, who McKinsey predicts “are expected to exceed pre-pandemic flows for the first time in 2024.” The State of Fashion 2024 report, produced in partnership with the specialist media outlet Business of Fashion and relayed by Les Echos, reveals that 80 percent of consumers surveyed in the US, the UK and China plan to make fashion purchases during their travels, and that 28 percent of them even plan to spend more than the previous year.

A figure that resonates particularly for Galeries Lafayette, located in the heart of Paris, attracting a constant flow of tourists from all over the world.

The future of men's fashion: Between luxury and accessibility

Galeries Lafayette is not only focusing on traditional luxury, but is also betting on more affordable categories in order to attract a wider clientele. Faced with the high prices of the luxury sector, contemporary brands such as Casablanca, Officine Générale or Fear of God are now attracting an aspiring clientele, who are looking for quality products at more accessible prices than those of the big luxury houses.

With an increasingly diverse audience, including American and Middle Eastern tourists, as well as younger French locals, Galeries Lafayette has been able to adapt to new trends. The flagship store on the Champs-Élysées, for example, focuses on experimental and emerging brands, attracting a clientele looking for originality and novelty.

Galeries Lafayette has clearly identified the potential of menswear and has diversified its offering to captivate a rapidly evolving audience. As luxury spending slows and the womenswear market matures, menswear represents a growth opportunity for Parisian department stores. Through a diversified offering and a global approach to fashion, Galeries Lafayette should continue to play a key role in transforming the menswear landscape. With a long-term vision and a clear commitment to innovation, the brand seems well positioned to meet the expectations of tomorrow’s consumers.