Gandys achieves official B Corporation Certification

Lifestyle brand Gandys has announced its official certification as a B Corporation. A key milestone for the London-based brand, it highlights Gandys ongoing commitment to creating positive social and environmental impact through its high-quality, purpose-driven products.

Since the brand’s inception in 2012, Gandys has prioritized impact beyond style and function. Operating on the founders’, brothers Rob and Paul Forkan’s, belief that business should contribute to social good, Gandy’s donates 10 percent of all sales to support children’s education and empowerment projects.

“Becoming a B Corp is more than a badge. It’s a promise to push for better materials, better practices, and better futures,” said Natalie Nelson, Managing Director at Gandys, in a statement. “We’ve always believed in doing things differently. This certification holds us accountable and propels us forward on our mission to build a business that’s as bold in its ethics as it is in its designs. Together, we’re proving that fashion can truly be a force for good.”

The brand achieved a B Impact Score of 95.5, which is substantially higher than the median score of 50.9 for businesses that complete the assessment. To assess the final score, B Lab, the nonprofit governing B Corp certification, conducts thorough evaluations across key categories like governance, workers, community, environment, and customer impact.

Integrating responsibility, transparency, and longevity into its core operations through small-batch production and partnerships with ethical factories and design collaborators who share its sustainability values, Gandys prioritizes the use of more responsible materials, low-impact manufacturing, and durable design to create timeless collections built to last.

“We acknowledge the challenges in minimising our environmental impact while supporting communities around the globe,” added Nelson. “But we’re committed to continuous improvement, to building collections that endure, and to using every decision as an opportunity to do better.”

Gandys joins the likes of Patagonia, Veja, Ganni, Toms, Allbirds, and Sezane in achieving a B Corporation certification.