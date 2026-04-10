Gandys reportedly files for administration

Lifestyle retailer Gandys is said to have issued a notice of intention to appoint administrators, according to a filing made with the UK’s Companies Court. The firm has also launched a closing down sale on its website.

The news, first reported on by Drapers, is yet to be publicly commented on by Gandys. Law firm Ellisons Solicitors is named in the case filing, made March 25, as the representative of the company.

Drapers stated that the filing reportedly follows the “sudden withdrawal of funding”. FashionUnited has contacted both Gandys and Ellisons Solicitors with requests to comment.

Gandys, founded in 2012 by brothers Rob and Paul Forkan, currently operates an e-commerce website and a store in Covent Garden, London. The company employs around 15 people.

Mid-2025 the British brand received an official B Corp certification, recognising long-standing efforts in prioritising impact and its founders’ belief that a business should contribute to social good.

The company focuses on small-batch production and partnerships with ethical factories and design collaborators who share its sustainability values.