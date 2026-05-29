Ganni acknowledges progress and outstanding goals in its 2025 responsibility report

Danish fashion brand Ganni has published its 2025 Responsibility Report, which concludes its Gameplan 2.0 (2023–2025) sustainability strategy and introduces Gameplan 3.0, the new framework that will guide its environmental and social commitments until 2028.

The document outlines unmet goals, structural barriers yet to be resolved and a recalibration of targets in a context that the company itself describes as a widespread “silent retreat” from sustainability promises in the sector.

Emissions reduction, with Scope 3 as the main challenge

In 2025, Ganni reduced its absolute carbon emissions by 32 percent compared to 2021, the baseline year. The total was 25,065 tonnes of CO₂ equivalent, down from the initial 37,036 tonnes. This consolidates a downward trend after the increase recorded the previous year.

The main challenge remains concentrated in Scope 3, which accounts for 98 percent of the total footprint. More than two-thirds of these emissions come directly from products, influenced by materials and manufacturing processes, while transport from suppliers adds an additional 13.5 percent.

The company attributes this reduction to a combination of several factors. These include a greater use of lower-impact materials; a slight decrease in production volumes compared to 2024; and the expansion of carbon insetting projects. This approach involves co-financing renewable energy facilities with suppliers within the supply chain itself.

The report, however, acknowledges a significant failure in this area. The goal of integrating seven suppliers into the programme was not met, with only four in Portugal and Italy participating. Ganni cites supply chain volatility, the geopolitical context and the structural demands of the model as reasons. The model requires production stability and supplier ownership of facilities.

Materials, the core of decarbonisation

The materials strategy continues to be the main lever for reduction within Scope 3. Through its internal Fabric Score system, Ganni classifies fabrics into three categories based on their environmental impact. The aim is to progressively shift its purchasing towards lower-footprint options.

In 2025, 85 percent of materials were already in the Preferred category. The mix is primarily composed of plant-based fibres (47 percent), followed by synthetics (26 percent) and animal-based fibres (20 percent). This reflects an advanced but still incomplete transition. Materials like cotton and polyester are still present, although increasingly in recycled or certified versions.

The company maintains its goal of reaching 100 percent Preferred materials by 2028. This commitment aligns with the goal validated by the Science Based Targets initiative, which sets a 50 percent reduction in absolute emissions by 2031 compared to 2021, following a methodological review that adjusted some intermediate milestones.

This progress coexists with a slower evolution of experimental materials. The so-called Fabrics of the Future, developed from waste or alternative processes such as olive oil residues, recycled leather or chemically recycled cotton, reached 4 percent of the total. This is up from 3 percent the previous year but still far from the 10 percent target for 2028. The report identifies their cost, limited industrial adoption and scaling difficulties as the main barriers.

The document also incorporates biodiversity as an emerging strategic line for the first time, although it is still in the definition phase. The company plans to complete its materiality analysis in 2027, at which point it will establish its impact priorities in this area.

Social dimension, focus on key suppliers and new partnerships

On the social front, Gameplan 3.0 reinforces the focus on female workers in the textile sector and continues the Living Wage Programme as a central part of its strategy. The initiative remains active with eight tier-one suppliers, although two have left the programme after their commercial relationship with the brand ended.

The goal of extending this standard to 100 percent of tier-one suppliers has not been met. In response, the company has refocused its strategy on core suppliers, who account for 80 percent of the business and where its influence is greater. Within this group, 46 percent already pay a living wage or receive supplements from the brand, with the goal of achieving full coverage by 2028.

This rethinking coexists with an expansion of social governance tools. A three-year partnership with UN Women stands out, focusing on mentoring, volunteering and financial support programmes. At the same time, Ganni is extending its social audits to Tier 2 suppliers, allowing for greater visibility beyond final assembly.

The company is also developing new direct listening mechanisms in the supply chain. These include a pilot in India with the &Wider platform, which incorporates anonymous worker surveys as a tool to assess working conditions and the impact of social programmes.

Ganni autumn/winter 2026, ready-to-wear. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

In parallel, it is advancing the development of the Digital Product Passport, a tool that, if successful, will integrate complete information for each garment from materials to end-of-life. This type of system is accelerating in the fashion industry in anticipation of the European Union's regulatory framework. The framework foresees its mandatory implementation in the coming years, which is leading companies to structure and digitise their product data in advance.

In summary Ganni has published its 2025 Responsibility Report, concluding its Gameplan 2.0 strategy and introducing Gameplan 3.0 to guide its environmental and social commitments until 2028.

The brand reduced its absolute carbon emissions by 32 percent in 2025 compared to 2021, although Scope 3 remains the main challenge, accounting for 98 percent of the total footprint.

On the social front, Ganni has refocused its Living Wage Programme on key suppliers and established a partnership with UN Women, as well as expanding social audits to Tier 2 suppliers.