Ganni launches resale platform in UK, Scandinavia

Danish womenswear brand Ganni has launched a resale platform for customers to buy and sell second-hand fashion products.

The platform has initially gone live in the UK, Denmark, Norway and Sweden, with plans to expand to new markets at a later date once the project has been tested.

“At Ganni, we believe that responsibility is a prerequisite for doing business in the future,” said the brand’s founder Nicolaj Reffstrup in a statement.

The new platform follows the launch of Ganni Repeat in 2019, an initiative by the brand to explore circular fashion solutions. Ganni already offers take-back schemes, rentals, and repairs.

Reffstrup continued: “Our community has a superfluid approach to their wardrobe so we’re offering them multiple ways of renting, returning, reselling, wearing, and owning Ganni. And we’re determined to make it so seamless you don’t even notice you made the responsible choice.”

Ganni x Reflaunt

Copenhagen-based Ganni has teamed up with Resale-as-a-Service (RaaS) company Reflaunt for the new platform.

Reflaunt has found itself at the heart of the burgeoning resale industry since it was founded in 2018, having previously inked partnerships with big-name fashion companies like YNAP and Harvey Nichols.

The London-based company said it has more than 25 resale marketplace partners globally and more than 50 million second-hand customers.

Last year, Reflaunt raised 2.7 million dollars in a pre-Series A funding round led by the investment arm of MadaLuxe Group.