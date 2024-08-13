Ganni shutters UK office to focus on Paris base

Danish fashion label Ganni has reportedly shuttered its UK office, a move that is believed to have impacted up to 50 roles as it looks to “consolidate” its three European offices.

Having reportedly closed its doors last month, according to Drapers which initially reported the news, the 2,153 square foot London office was based in Islington’s De Beauvoir Block.

While Ganni confirmed it would continue to operate in the UK region, where it has four stores, one outlet and a number of concessions, its decision is based on a mission of making Paris a “global platform for the brand”.

This was according to an internal email from the brand’s former CEO, Andrea Baldo, to London employees, and seen by Drapers.

A select number of these office employees in senior roles are understood to be relocating to Paris and Copenhagen, where Ganni’s original headquarters are based.

Paris, meanwhile, is where the brand’s new CEO Laura du Rusquec is located, and will be maintained alongside regional offices in New York and Shanghai.

Du Rusquec had been appointed as CEO back in May, joining the company after spending over 15 years at global luxury group Kering, most recently serving as deputy CEO of Balenciaga.