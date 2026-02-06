Gant takes footwear operations in-house

Gant is bringing its footwear operations in-house and establishing Gant Footwear AB, as part of its ongoing commitment to strengthen its brand and business over the next coming years.

The announcement sees the American sportswear brand conclude its licensing partnership with Hamm Footwear GmbH, effective from the Spring/Summer 2027 season.

The establishment of Gant Footwear AB effectively brings all footwear operations under Gant’s ownership, allowing the brand to manage the category more closely and fully integrate it into its overall brand and business strategy. The new structure supports a more unified footwear offering for consumers and creates a solid foundation for developing the category in line with Gant’s long-term direction.

“Bringing footwear in-house is an important step in strengthening Gant as a premium lifestyle brand and business as a whole,” said Fredrik Malm, Gant’s Chief Executive Officer, in a statement. “This setup enables us to further refine how footwear is developed over time, with a clear focus on quality, consistency, and long-term category development.”

The transition is being managed to ensure continuity across the business. From the Spring/Summer 2027 season onwards, Gant Footwear AB, a Sweden-based entity led by Managing Director Sophie Öhrström, will assume full responsibility for footwear operations, encompassing product development, sourcing, logistics, and distribution. Hamm Footwear GmbH will continue overseeing the category through the Fall/Winter 2026 season.

In a statement, Gant showed its appreciation to Hamm Footwear GmbH and its team for their long-standing partnership. Gant also recognized the role the collaboration has played in building and growing the brand’s footwear business.