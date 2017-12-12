Gant teams up with Glasgow Caledonian University for student project

London - Lifestyle brand Gant has partnered with the Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU) to create a special industry project for its BA (Hons) International Fashion Branding students. It is the first time that Gant partners with a UK university in support of its brand credo ‘Never Stop Learning.’

Gant originally started out making shirts university students. Over the years the US-based brand has become a lifestyle label, but in honor of its origins and brand credo, Gant has teamed up with GCU to develop a special project for its fourth-year international branding students. Together with Gant’s Glasgow flagship store manager Thomas Graham and students from the City of Glasgow photography, the final year branding students have been tasked with producing a digital brand magazine for Gant.

“Staff are very excited by the project and are very much looking forward to viewing the end results of all the students' hard work,” commented programme leader Aileen Stewart. The brand magazine should showcase Gant’s latest collection while conveying a story which is relevant to the brand and in line with its new global communication campaign in order to drive consumer awareness and engagement.

The aim of the project, which was launched earlier this month and is set to run to March 2018, is to help students develop a stronger understanding of ‘real world’ considerations when it comes to the effective management and implementation of a successful communication strategy at an international brand level. As extra motivation, Gant is offering a prize to the winning group which produces the best digital magazine: an internship at its head office in London and a 500-pound gift voucher.

Photo: Courtesy of Gant