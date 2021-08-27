Gap acquires Drapr to offer virtual try on option

Gap has acquired Drapr, an ecommerce startup and online application based on technology that enables customers to create 3D avatars and virtually try on clothing. The company said in a statement that Drapr is designed to help customers find the best clothing size and fit for their personal style and body type, while helping retailers reduce unnecessary returns.

“Fit is the number one point of friction for customers and, through their advanced 3D technology, Drapr has shown it can help shoppers efficiently find the size and fit they need. We plan to leverage Drapr to help Gap Inc. improve the fit experience for our customers and accelerate our ongoing digital transformation,” said Sally Gilligan, chief growth transformation officer at Gap Inc.

“With the launch of Bodeequality, we reinvented our fit process at Old Navy to give women greater confidence in their clothes, no matter the size. Drapr’s technology will help us continue to build on this expertise and deliver a more personalized and inclusive fit experience for all of our customers by showing them how an item will actually look on their body while also recommending the best fit for them based on their individual preferences,” added Nancy Green, president & CEO of Old Navy.

Part of the Y Combinator class of Summer 2020, Drapr was founded by David Pastewka, Will Drevno and Richard Berwick, who have collaborated on 3D technology for over a decade with early support from Boost VC and Berkeley SkyDeck.

“Most people either don’t know their exact measurements or are looking for a specific type of fit that numbers alone can’t tell them. Drapr has proven effective and we are excited about the impact we can have on customers at scale as part of the Gap Inc. family,” said Drapr co-founder and CEO, David Pastewka.

The deal was brokered by Gap Inc’s Strategic Growth Office, led by Gilligan, a unit of the company charged with thinking beyond its core business in order to meet the consumer and industry demands of the future. Through the company’s Athleta brand, the Strategic Growth Office also participated in the latest funding round for obé fitness, a digital fitness platform with a focus on bringing entertainment, pop culture and design to fitness.

The company added that the partnership between Obé and Athleta will come to life through its new AthletaWell community platform and is designed to increase brand engagement, with both brands working together on apparel, content, events, and innovative shopping experiences.