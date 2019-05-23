Gap announces second quarter dividend

Gap Inc has announced that its board of directors authorized a second quarter fiscal year 2019 dividend of 2425 cents per share, payable on or after July 31, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 10, 2019.

Gap offers clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. The company’s fiscal year 2018 net sales stood at 16.6 billion dollars.

Picture:Facebook/Gap