Gap assembles advisory board to drive systemic change

Multi-brand group Gap Inc. has brought together The Power of the Collective Council to build upon its efforts of pushing for systemic change and advocating for historically marginalised communities.

As part of its 2025 commitment, Create For All, With All, the new council has been tasked with addressing three strategic pillars - Community, Customer and Employee - that each member will focus on individually, based on their own specialisation.

Aurora James, founder of Fifteen Percent Pledge, an initiative that pushes for Black-owned brands in stores for which Gap is an advocacy partner for, will deepen her relationship with the retailer, supporting the Community pillar.

For the Customer pillar, Leonardo Lawson will be joining the council as the creative impact advisor. Lawson has served as head of YZY Gap, Kanye West’s brand, since August 2021 and will bring expertise in luxury and fashion brand building.

Additionally, joining as employee experience advisor, Amber Cabral, who has been at Gap since 2018, will aim to advance the company’s internal inclusion efforts.

Through the council’s guidance, the retail group looks to further its Equality and Belonging (E&B) commitments.

In a release, the vice president of E&B, Kisha Modica, said: “We have momentum built on a strong foundation, years in the making… but this year must be met with increased speed, efficiency and accountability. Their collective counsel will ignite and guide our teams to uphold our company’s purpose, which is to be Inclusive, by Design.”