Gap Inc. expands GCC presence through Chalhoub Group partnership

US apparel giant Gap Inc. has partnered with Middle East luxury retailer Chalhoub Group to expand Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), with a phased omnichannel rollout beginning later this year.

The partnership will launch online stores across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait during the second half of 2026, followed by physical store openings across the region in 2027. Gap said the agreement forms part of its long-term strategy to strengthen its presence in the Middle East through locally tailored retail experiences.

The companies noted that the collaboration intends to combine Gap Inc.'s global brand portfolio with Chalhoub Group's regional retail and omnichannel expertise to deliver localised customer experiences across the GCC.

In a statement, David Vercruysse, president of managed companies at Chalhoub Group, said the partnership would help strengthen the brands' regional presence.

He commented: "For our group, this collaboration represents an opportunity of great potential and long-term vision: to amplify the cultural presence of the Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta brands across the GCC, leveraging our deep understanding of the consumer and the region's cultural dynamics, together with our digital expertise and omnichannel capabilities."

Eric Chan, chief business and strategy officer at Gap Inc., added: "Gap Inc. was built on the idea of bringing modern American style to people everywhere, and this partnership with Chalhoub Group allows us to do that in one of the world's most dynamic and fast-growing retail regions."