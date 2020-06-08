Gap Inc. shuts down Hill City menswear brand

Gap is winding down operations of Hill City, a men's athleticwear brand the company had launched in 2018. The closure was announced through a statement published to the brand's website homepage, and alludes to fact that the decision was a result of the current economic crisis.

"We are living in unprecedented times with unprecedented consequences, forcing us all to make tough calls." the statement reads. It continues, "We are extremely sad. This is our passion brand."

According to the statement, Hill City will continue to restock its bestselling styles as operations wind down, as well as release new styles that had already been in the works. The brand did not give an estimation as to when it expects to fully shutter operations.