Gap launches branded goods through Amazon US and Canada

Gap has announced a new distribution partnership with Amazon Fashion which will see it offer a range of stock on the marketplace’s US and Canadian sites.

As part of the agreement, the American label will be launching a selection of basic essentials, ranging from hoodies and t-shirts to underwear and sleepwear, for adults, teens, kids and babies.

The stock will also include Baby Gap-branded nursery furniture and baby gear, such as strollers, bassinets and cribs.

In a release, president and CEO of the Gap brand, Mark Breitbard, said: “Collaborating with Amazon Fashion provides us a new channel to deliver Gap’s modern American essentials to even more customers in the US and Canada.

“We are excited to take this step with Amazon Fashion, to expand our product offering and to deepen our connection with consumers through the Gap brand store.”

Products will be available to shop via a dedicated Gap store on Amazon’s website, with products to be available through the marketplace’s Prime membership service.

It comes as the fashion group, which also operates Old Navy and Athleta, continues to experience falling revenue under macroeconomic pressures and operating costs that have increased at a faster rate than its sales.

This new agreement could be a way for the retailer to engage with new customers and explore a fresh distribution channel for its products.