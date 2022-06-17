Gap releases annual diversity and inclusion report

Gap Inc. on Thursday said it is in keeping with its diversity commitments, after releasing its second annual Equality & Belonging report.

The fashion group, which also operates Banana Republic, Old Navy and Athleta, said Black representation at senior levels went up two percentage points in comparison to 2020. Overall 55 percent of its US workforce are People of Colour.

Women represent 24 percent of the tech team, which increased two percentage points, but is just one-third of the company's global workforce where females represent 76 percent.

“We know our success depends on our relationship with the customers and communities who count on us to do what is right,” Sheila Peters, Chief People Officer at Gap Inc. said in a statement. “The Equality & Belonging work documented in this report is how we are holding ourselves accountable to all our stakeholders, building an inclusive workplace for our employees and driving positive change across an industry with deeply ingrained inequities.”

In a learning section in its report, Gap said inclusion is a shared responsibility, and to create meaningful change its entire company must work together. It also noted diversity without inclusion is not enough as it must also foster an inclusive culture where employees feel they belong, want to grow their careers, and contribute to the organisation’s purpose and mission.

In 2014 Gap was the first Fortune 500 company to pay women and men equally.