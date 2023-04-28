Gap's redundancies will save it 300 million dollars per year

Gap has announced that it will be cutting 1,800 jobs in its latest round of redundancies. This comes on top of the 500 corporate redundancies that the company announced in September 2022. The move is expected to save Gap approximately 300 million dollars per year.

In a statement, Bob Martin, executive chairman and interim CEO at Gap, explained that the company is taking necessary actions to reshape itself for the future. This includes simplifying and optimizing its operating model, elevating creativity, and improving every aspect of the customer experience.

The 1,800 job cuts will primarily impact headquarters and upper field positions. Martin acknowledged that this would mean saying goodbye to friends and colleagues that the company cares about, and expressed his appreciation for their dedication and hard work.

This latest round of redundancies is part of Gap's ongoing efforts to adapt to changing market conditions and consumer preferences. The retail industry has been undergoing significant changes in recent years, with many consumers shifting their shopping habits online. Gap has been working to improve its e-commerce offerings and streamline its operations to remain competitive.

Despite the challenges facing the retail industry, Gap remains a significant player in the market. The company operates over 3,500 stores worldwide and has a strong brand presence. However, with ongoing pressure to cut costs and increase efficiency, further changes and restructuring within the company are expected to be seen.