Gap to remove Yeezy Gap products from stores immediately
Gap, which ended its partnership with Ye, formerly Kanye West, in September, have confirmed it is accelerating the removal of Yeezy Gap products from its store and have shut down the dedicated website for the brand.
In a statement, Gap said: “In September, Gap announced ending its Yeezy Gap partnership. Our former partner’s recent remarks and behaviour further underscore why. We are taking immediate steps to remove Yeezy Gap product from our stores and we have shut down YeezyGap.com.
“Antisemitism, racism and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values. On behalf of our customers, employees and shareholders, we are partnering with organisations that combat hate and discrimination.”
The move follows Ye’s recent antisemitic and hate speech comments on social media and 'White Lives Matter' T-shirt at his Yeezy Szn 9 show during Paris Fashion Week. This has led to Adidas terminating its partnership after placing the long-running Yeezy line “under review" earlier this month, as well as other organisations distancing themselves from the controversial artist including Balenciaga, Vogue and talent agency CAA.