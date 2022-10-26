Gap to remove Yeezy Gap products from stores immediately

Gap, which ended its partnership with Ye , formerly Kanye West, in September, have confirmed it is accelerating the removal of Yeezy Gap products from its store and have shut down the dedicated website for the brand.

In a statement, Gap said: “In September, Gap announced ending its Yeezy Gap partnership. Our former partner’s recent remarks and behaviour further underscore why. We are taking immediate steps to remove Yeezy Gap product from our stores and we have shut down YeezyGap.com.

“Antisemitism, racism and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values. On behalf of our customers, employees and shareholders, we are partnering with organisations that combat hate and discrimination.”