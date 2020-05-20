Gareth Pugh buys back stake from Rick Owens

While the rest of the world is on pause, Gareth Pugh is plotting a comeback. The namesake founder is assuming complete control of his trademark and has bought back 49 percent of his trademark from Rick Owens. Back in 2006 Pugh sold his trademark to Rick Owens and his Italian production partner Olmar and Mirta SpA.

The buyback was reported to be amicable and both Pugh and Owens remain on agreeable terms. Pugh is currently planning on finding an innovative way to present his collection in September, as the traditional fashion calendar will likely be thrown into who knows what new state of format.

In his heyday, Pugh was known for dramatic, creative runway shows that could involve everything from choreography to flashing lights. Pugh has been on hiatus from the world of fashion design since spring/summer 2019. After that he shifted his focus to Hard+Shiny, a creative studio he founded with his husband Carson McColl. Their creative studio has collaborated with top artists including Cardi B, Christina Aguilera, and Nicki Minaj.

Pugh is expected to bring back his sculpted, structural designs to the forefront of London fashion again. His approach to design in a post-coronavirus world where minimalism will likely be prided is going to be under a microscope.

photo: via Gareth Pugh Facebook