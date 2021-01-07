Garnier increases commitment to sustainability with enhanced labelling

New report reveals that a significant shift towards environmentally-focused resolutions in 2021 with 73 percent of UK respondents stating that they want to more sustainable this year.

Garnier’s ‘One Green Step Report’ reveals that 2020 was a “significant wakeup call” for many looking to put plant before personal priorities and that 62 percent of those intending to make an environmental/sustainability resolution said reducing their use of plastic products is their number one green priority in 2021.

From the survey three in four expressed that they want to be more sustainable, and over a quarter said that they had already started to make changes to their actions and behaviours because of this year’s pandemic.

When asked why they think it would be easier to make a green resolution now than in previous years, 29 percent of UK respondents said that Covid-19 had made them re-evaluate their priorities.

However, the most significant factor for enabling change for 32 percent was for brands to make it easier by offering more environmentally friendly packaging and more environmentally friendly products.

This report, part of Garnier’s Green Beauty commitment, coincides with the announcement of further commitments from the beauty brand on the labelling of the environmental and social impact of all of its haircare range, which will be accessible to UK consumers online in the coming weeks.

The advanced labelling will provide consumers with environmental and social impact scores that take into account 14 planetary impact factors such as greenhouse gas emissions, water scarcity, ocean acidification or impact on biodiversity. The scores range from A to E, with A being the lowest impact in the category, intending to help consumers make more sustainable choices.

Garnier is one of the world’s biggest mass-market brands, producing 1.8 billion products a year, and it is hoping that the roll-out of this industry-leading labelling system will have a widespread consumer awareness effect.

Garnier’s global brand president, Adrien Koskas, said in a statement: “At Garnier, we are trying to take green steps to do just that – in 2020 we launched our end-to-end approach to sustainability – Green Beauty - which came with a wave of sustainable innovations, like our first-ever solid shampoo bar with zero plastic waste, reusable eco-pads for removing makeup, and this year 100 percent recycled and recyclable bottles in our Fructis haircare range.

“Also, we hope to inform our consumers by publishing environmental impact scores of all our haircare products, launched in France and launching in the UK, US and Germany this year. The aim is to empower our consumers to take one green step by making a more sustainable choice.”

Garnier pledges to enhance sustainability with Green Beauty initiative

In November, Garnier became the first major brand to launch solid shampoo bars in their Ultimate Blends range with zero plastic waste. Other innovations have included Garnier SkinActive reusable Eco-Pads: zero waste pads for makeup removal and Garnier Organic, a range of organic skincare in fully recycled and recyclable bottles.

These initiatives are all part of Garnier’s Green Beauty pledge which focuses on its commitments to radically reduce the brand’s Global Environmental Impact by 2025. These include tracking the biodegradability and water footprint of formulas, all products to be made with Zero Virgin Plastic, all packaging to be reusable, recyclable or compostable and all industrial sites to be 100 percent Carbon Neutral, through the use of renewable energy.

So far, the brand states that it has saved nearly 40,000 tonnes eq. Co2 emissions. In addition, products within the Green Labs range, so far only available in the US, are already produced in plants powered by 59 percent renewable energy and Garnier’s best-selling Micellar Water is already produced in a carbon-neutral factory. By 2022, all plant-based and renewable ingredients will be sustainably sourced a further aspect of their ‘green’ print for the future.

The research was conducted by Opinion Matters, with 18,123 respondents from eight countries including the UK, USA, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Brazil and the UAE.

Images: courtesy of Garnier