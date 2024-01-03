Gen AI: Game changer for sustainable fashion?
As COP28 recently concluded in Dubai, with promising commitments from fashion players, it is undeniable that there has been an acceleration in the pace towards positive change across the industry since the pandemic, with a growing number of market players improving their efforts in terms of diversity and inclusion, while taking measures to address their negative environmental footprint.
However, if the changes witnessed since 2020 have been a step in the right direction, fashion players are still generally behind their sustainability commitments and not on target to implement the goals of the Paris Agreement or those of the 2030 UN Agenda for Sustainable Development.
Policymakers can force a change via more stringent standards for fashion products
The challenges ahead are multiple and multifaceted from production costs and affordability for end consumers, to the lack of unified reporting standards or the difficulty to trace the origin of materials and tackle scope 3 emissions. To achieve sustainability, not only brands and companies, but all stakeholders, will need to join forces including consumers, advocacy groups, policymakers as well as governments, to ensure more vulnerable economies are not left behind in the race for climate change adaptation.
In fact, because of the higher costs typically involved in sustainable fashion, there is a significant intention gap between what consumers and companies say about sustainability and what actions they actually take to reduce their negative impact on the planet. Hence, a real shift needs to take place in business strategy and consumption patterns, and this is what policymakers can aim to force via more stringent standards for fashion items to be approved for sale in their markets.
Besides policy makers in Europe and the US trying to force change via legislation, another driving force that could be a game changer in the pursuit of sustainability in fashion is the implementation of Gen AI. The technology could indeed transform various aspects of the supply chain, from design to retail and recycling/waste management.
As Gen AI evolves, collaboration and ethical considerations will be essential
Today, Gen AI has become a top investment priority for many market players in the fashion industry and beyond, as it is a powerful tool that streamlines processes and can foster innovation and creativity.
However, it will be critical to address ethical considerations, such as bias in algorithms and the environmental impact of increased digitalisation, as the industry embraces these technologies.
As technology continues to evolve, collaboration between market players, policymakers and AI developers will be essential to harness the full potential of the technology and its application in the pursuit of sustainability.