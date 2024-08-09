George at Asda reports 3.9 percent increase in online sales

Asda continued to deliver a strong online performance in grocery and clothing in the second quarter. Fashion retailer George under Asda grew its online revenues by 3.9 percent during the quarter under review.

The company said in a release that total George clothing sales decreased 3.9 percent on a LFL basis, partly reflecting Asda’s strategic decision not to participate in significant promotional activity across the fashion sector.

Asda also delivered a record start to its back-to-school campaign with store sales up 88 percent versus last year in the first two weeks of the campaign, with a sales increase of 13.5 percent to the end of the second quarter.

Commenting on the second quarter results, Mohsin Issa, Asda’s co-owner, said: “These results highlight a period of robust online performance and a record start to George’s Back-to-School campaign. Despite a challenging retail environment, George.com sales rose by 3.9 percent and online grocery sales increased by 1.4 percent, underscoring our steadfast commitment to delivering quality and value to our customers.”

Department store’s total revenue for the quarter declined 2.2 percent to 5.3 billion pounds, with like-for-like (LFL) sales 5.3 percent lower. The company’s first half revenues were up 2 percent, with a 2.1 percent decline in LFL sales.