George owner Asda names David Devany as VP of ecommerce

Asda has appointed David Devany as vice president for ecommerce, who is joining the company Iceland Foods.

At Iceland Foods, he held the role of group chief customer, marketing and digital officer since 2020. The company said in a statement that Devany brings over 25 years of experience in ecommerce, digital and marketing, and will focus on growing Asda’s presence in the competitive online market.

Commenting on the new appointment, Asda’s co-owner Mohsin Issa said: “David has extensive experience and a proven-track record in retail within the UK, as well as across Europe and the USA. David’s remit will cover the entirety of our ecommerce business, and his appointment will play an important part as we continue to grow our online grocery offering.”

The appointment follows after Asda recently announced it had recorded record online grocery sales in 2023, delivering 39 million orders with a sales value of 3.2 billion pounds, and ending the year with its highest ever online grocery market share of 20.8 percent.

“With Asda having already made strong headway in the ecommerce space, I am looking forward to joining and continuing to grow the business’s online offering,” Devany.

The company also announced in January that Matt Kelleher will join as chief digital officer from Morrisons in July, where he will oversee Asda’s ecommerce and data functions. He will also lead the technology function. Devany will report to Kelleher.

Additionally, Matt Heslop will join the business from Lidl in the coming months, where he is currently chief operating officer. He will lead Asda’s stores and depots operation and help to accelerate Asda Express’ position in the 40 billion pounds convenience market.