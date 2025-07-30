Geox Spa H1 revenue down 4.7 percent

Geox Spa, listed on the Euronext Milan market managed by Borsa Italiana, has approved its consolidated results as of 30 June 2025.

The first half of the 2025 financial year recorded a drop in turnover of approximately 15 million euros (-4.7 percent) compared to the first half of the previous financial year. Excluding the impact of the closure of the branches in China and the US, the drop is equal to 6.1 million euros (-1.9 percent), according to a press release.

Gross margin remained stable in percentage terms on revenue (51.2 percent), thus resulting in a reduction in absolute terms of approximately 7.7 million euros.

Geox H1 results impacted by weak consumer sentiment

The company recently appointed a new chief executive officer: Francesco Di Giovanni, who has replaced Enrico Mistron. The new appointment is part of a process to accelerate the company's transformation.

"The first half of the 2025 financial year continues to be influenced by complex general market conditions. Macroeconomic indicators confirm a still weak consumer dynamic, conditioned by a climate of low confidence and a consequent significant contraction in demand. Despite the context, we remain fully focused on executing the initiatives set out in our industrial plan, maintaining a rigorous approach focused on the most profitable markets, process optimisation and cost containment," specified Geox management.

They added that during the first half, "the first part of the 30 million euro capital increase was successfully completed as defined by the financial manoeuvre, with full subscription by our shareholders. This result strongly motivates us and confirms the relaunch path undertaken."

EBITDA (excluding the adjusted IFRS 16 impact) totalled 8.6 million euros compared to 4 million euros in the first half of 2024. The adjusted operating income was positive and amounted to 0.6 million euros compared to negative 5.5 million euros in the first half of 2024. The adjusted net result was negative 3.1 million euros compared to negative 15.4 million euros in the first half of 2024.

Review of Geox results across core markets

Revenue generated in Italy represented 29.6 percent of the group's revenue (27.8 percent in the first half of 2024) and amounted to 90.5 million euros, an increase of 1.6 percent compared to 89.0 million euros in the first six months of 2024.

Revenue generated in Europe, equal to 47.4 percent of the group's revenue (45.7 percent in the first half of 2024), amounted to 144.7 million euros, compared to 146.4 million euros in the first half of 2024, a slight decrease (1.1 percent), mainly due to the negative performance in the DACH area and the Iberian Peninsula.

Revenue from other countries totalled 70.1 million euros, down 17.5 percent (17.8 percent at constant exchange rates) compared to the first half of 2024, due to negative performance in both the multi-brand and direct channels. This decrease is mainly attributable to the different geographical scope, which in the first half included revenue generated in the US and China for a total amount of approximately nine million euros.

Footwear represented 91.9 percent of consolidated revenue, standing at 280.7 million euros, with a decrease of 3.8 percent (4.0 percent at constant exchange rates) compared to the first half of 2024. Revenue from apparel sales totalled 8.1 percent of consolidated revenue, standing at 24.6 million euros, down 13.6 percent at current exchange rates (14.0 percent at constant exchange rates) compared to 2024.