German e-tailer SportSpar.de improves its order fulfillment by 500% with cloud-based warehouse system

German apparel re-seller SportSpar.de has experienced a 500% lift in online order fulfillment after implementing a new warehouse management system.

“We mainly sell remaining stock and previous year’s collections of well-known brands and have successfully placed ourselves in a niche with this business model,” said in a corporate release Aleksandr Borisenko, one of the two founders and Managing Directors of SportSpar.de.

Talking about their new cloud-based warehouse fulfillment system, provided by Systems Group (Nasdaq: DSGX) (TSX: DSG), Borisenko explained how “Early on, we realized that our manual, inefficient order fulfillment processes were limiting growth. Descartes’ automated fulfillment processes work well, are simple, and can help us expand our product catalogue as much as we want. Since implementation, we’ve scaled our processes, purchased a higher number of products and shipped substantially more customer orders.”

Once launched with the new system, SportSpar.de has enjoyed an increased ability to ship customer orders by 500% without having to dedicate additional resources.