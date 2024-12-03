German Environmental Aid files lawsuit against Adidas

Adidas has just suffered a defeat in a trademark case with the US brand Thom Browne, and now the Herzogenaurach-based sportswear manufacturer may soon be back in court.

The German Environmental Aid (DUH) has filed a lawsuit against Adidas AG at the Nuremberg-Fürth Regional Court, the association announced on Monday. The reason for the lawsuit is the company's promise to become 'climate neutral' by 2050. The German Environmental Aid (DUH) has criticized Adidas for its advertising campaign on its goal of climate neutrality. According to the DUH, the advertising lacks concrete information on how the company intends to achieve this goal.

"Adidas is using its future promises of climate neutrality to give itself a green image," says Jürgen Resch, Federal Managing Director of the DUH. "What is particularly brazen is that no concrete steps to reduce emissions have been specified for the period after 2030, although the company says that 70 percent of total emissions are to be reduced in this period. But goals without measures are meaningless."

The DUH specifically objects to the fact that Adidas does not make it transparent whether the desired climate neutrality is to be achieved through its own measures to reduce CO₂ or through the purchase of CO₂ certificates. According to the DUH, such certificates could come from questionable projects whose actual emission reductions cannot be reliably proven. However, the advertising in question has already been changed by Adidas following a warning from the DUH, but the environmental organization lacks a binding declaration from the company ensuring that this form of advertising will not be used again in the future.

DUH Federal Managing Director Resch is now calling on the federal government to take measures against so-called greenwashing and is in favor of introducing binding requirements for credible and verifiable promises for the future in order to protect consumers and oblige companies to undergo a sustainable transformation.

Adidas denies allegations

The sportswear manufacturer, however, rejects the DUH's allegations as inaccurate. Adidas has set itself goals for reducing emissions and provides information about climate targets and corresponding measures for different periods of time, according to Herzogenaurach. In addition, the company's plans and goals are reviewed and confirmed by the external and independent "Science Based Targets" initiative.

Adidas also points out the steps already taken towards the goal of climate neutrality and the effects that have occurred. In 2023, absolute emissions including the supply chain fell by 24 percent compared to the previous year, according to the company. However, this figure also includes a one-off effect due to lower production volumes. The average greenhouse gas emissions per product fell by three percent within one year between 2022 and 2023.

The company is also working closely with its suppliers to reduce the environmental impact, 90 percent of which is caused by the manufacture of products. By 2025 at the latest, they are to stop using coal-fired boilers and instead use more electricity from renewable sources. Last year, production was also supported by solar systems that delivered a total maximum output of 267 megawatts. In addition, the sports company is also developing innovative approaches, including new dyeing techniques and the increased use of recycled materials, to make its manufacturing processes even more sustainable.

Editor's note: This article was updated on December 3 at 1:40 p.m. with a statement from Adidas.