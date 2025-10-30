German launch marks Sneaker Squad's European expansion strategy

Sneaker Squad's online platform is launching in Germany.

The expansion marks an important milestone in its goal to become Europe's leading sneaker portal, the Dutch company announced on Thursday. In 2026, Sneaker Squad plans to expand into other European markets.

“Our community is growing rapidly and interest from other countries is constantly increasing,” said Stephan van der Hoeven, founder of Sneaker Squad. “With the launch of the .com platform, we are taking a significant step towards an international sneaker ecosystem, where we will offer the same unique blend of technology, community, and culture, but on a European scale.”

The country-specific sites will not simply be translated versions of the Dutch original. They are also set to feature local partnerships; original editorial content; release calendars; and data integrations with brands and retailers.