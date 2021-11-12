Germany’s Unfair Athletics launches in UK

Athleisure brand Unfair Athletics has launched in the UK at House of Fraser and selected independent retailers.

The German-based label has been met with substantial success in its home country, sported by a number of well-known rappers such as Gzuz and Maxwell. The subculture-led brand is now looking towards the UK market, hoping its range of versatile pieces will appeal to a new audience.

Unfair Athletics’ core collection consists of minimalistic t-shirts, crewnecks, track tops and sweats, each branded with the label’s defined logo. Matching sets included in its line are inspired by varsity styles, with additional accessories, such as gloves, hats and hoods, included in the range.