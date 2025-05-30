Gerry Weber brand rights acquired by Spanish Victrix Group

German fashion brand Gerry Weber has found a new home. The international brand rights have been taken over by the Spanish Victrix Group, owner of the Punt Roma brand, the groups confirmed upon FashionUnited's inquiries.

The news was already confirmed in a press release about the relaunch of Gerry Weber's Dutch stores. “In addition to the brand rights [the new Spanish owner, ed.] has also taken over a number of designers responsible for Gerry Weber's clothing.” A Dutch spokesperson for the trustees reported that Victrix Group indeed has the trademark rights and it is not a matter of licensing rights. After contact with both Victrix and Gerry Weber, this was confirmed later on Friday, May 30, through a statement.

The Punt Roma brand is stylistically similar to Gerry Weber. ‘Punt Roma women are dynamic, enthusiastic and full of personality. They are independent, proud of their journey and still have many goals to achieve. They have their own criteria to always choose the best and they value details because they know that this makes the difference’, according to the description on Victrix Group's website. The brand offers sizes 38 to 54 to suit all silhouettes. The brand was founded in 1997 and has over 400 stores in 32 countries.

“Gerry Weber fits perfectly with our core brand Point Roma,” Victrix Group management said in the statement. “This allows us to expand our position in the upper mid-price segment, especially in Central and Eastern Europe, where Gerry Weber has high brand awareness. By quickly transferring sourcing and production to our existing structures, we will ensure a seamless transition for retailers and end customers.”

Victrix Group plans to relaunch the women's fashion brand using its own structures. Gerry Weber's collections will be produced through Victrix Group's network to maintain their own identity and meet the highest quality and style standards, starting with the Q4 2025 collection. Victrix Group produces in Spain. As things stand, Victrix Group plans to offer Gerry Weber through selected multi-brand retailers in Germany and other European countries. Gerry Weber's existing own stores in Germany and other European countries, except for the Netherlands, will be closed in the coming months following the usual sales measures.

Gerry Weber relaunch: Spanish Victrix Group acquires international brand rights

In March 2025, German parent company Gerry Weber International GmbH filed for insolvency proceedings in administration. The company has already undergone several insolvency proceedings and restructurings in recent years. For example, the company's structure was simplified, the number of stores was reduced, and its own retail activities in Austria were discontinued.

The Dutch relaunch was made possible by a collaboration between Victrix Group and Naura Groep. Naura Groep is the parent company of well-known retailer Van Uffelen and the brands Claudia Sträter and Expresso. Naura Groep will operate the stores in the Netherlands. The doors will reopen in at least eight locations in the Netherlands. This will happen soon. ‘It is still being investigated whether activities can also be continued in other branches.

Victrix Group buys Gerry Weber brand rights: what are the plans for the Dutch stores?

Gerry Weber's popularity in the Netherlands became apparent soon after the bankruptcy of the Dutch branch. New stock was purchased for the bankrupt Dutch stores, a rather unusual step during a bankruptcy. Administrator Marc van Zanten indicated at the time that the stores had become busy after the announcement of the bankruptcy of the Dutch branch of the German fashion group. ‘It is unusual for new products to be purchased from a bankrupt situation, but we have noticed that customer demand in the Netherlands is high, so this is justifiable’, according to the statement.

The administrators see the crowds in the stores as a good sign. ‘The potential buyer also sees that there is a lot of demand for Gerry Weber products. It is an important support in achieving a relaunch’, says Van Zanten.