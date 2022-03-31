Gerry Weber expects to exceed earnings forecast for 2021

Gerry Weber Group, in a preliminary results statement for fiscal year 2021 said, normalised consolidated EBITDA will be between 25 million euros and 30 million euros and thereby significantly exceed the original forecast of a negative low double-digit million figure.

The company added that even without the recognition of the interim state aid III amount to 29.1 million euros in the income statement, EBITDA will exceed the original forecast of a negative low double-digit million figure.

Based on these preliminary figures, the company generated consolidated sales at the lower forecast range of 260 million euros and 280 million euros in fiscal year 2021.