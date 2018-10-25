Gerry Weber to discontinue Talkabout

Gerry Weber International AG has decided to discontinue Talkabout, the youngest label under its portfolio. The company said, as part of the current Performance Programme and the extensive transformation, the company will now focus on its core brands, Gerry Weber, Taifun, Samoon and Hallhuber. The company added that most of the Talkabout employees will be integrated within the company.

“In view of the economic challenges facing our company, we are pooling our forces and will focus on our core business to be successful in the long term. We would like to thank the entire Talkabout team, most importantly product manager Viktoria Simeoni, for the commitment they have shown during the market launch of the label. Although great progress has been achieved in the market and the team have done a great job, we are currently unable to further build up our youngest brand,” said Johannes Ehling, member of the managing board and CEO designate in a statement.

The Talkabout label was launched in June 2016 exclusively for wholesale customers. Most recently, the brand had about 170 customers in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Benelux as well as in Budapest and Prague. The company said, brand’s last collection will be delivered in February 2019.

“The new merchandise management system, which reflects the new monthly sales intervals, also responds to the changes in our markets and the strongly changing purchasing behaviour of our customers,” added Ehling.

Picture:Gerry Weber Group website