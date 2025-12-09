GFA sets out to establish textile waste management systems in Türkiye

Global Fashion Agenda (GFA), the organiser behind the annual Global Fashion Summit, has announced the launch of a new initiative aimed at backing the development of textile waste systems in Türkiye.

Türkiye becomes the fourth manufacturing region to implement this programme, following the path of Bangladesh, Cambodia, and Indonesia. Akin to other countries, GFA will work with brands producing in Türkiye to create a customised local approach to post-industrial textile waste management systems within factories, while attempting to enhance traceability and connecting manufacturers with recyclers to ensure waste recovery.

The programme, due to begin early 2026, will also provide suppliers with support on compliance in relation to shifting policy frameworks. Targeted activities, such as on-site waste management assessments, training and capacity building through a ‘Train-the-Trainer’ model, further aim to support the country’s textile ecosystem and push for a circular transition.

The decision to bring the model to Türkiye is apt, given the country is one of the leading apparel manufacturing hubs. According to GFA, the region is already “positioned to scale textile-to-textile recycling due to its vertically integrated industry, proximity to the EU, and increasing regulatory pressure to reduce waste and emissions”. The organisation said it intends to help Türkiye build on these strengths by developing a scalable model for waste segregation, recycling and recovery routes to decrease reliance on landfill and virgin materials.

Announced during Sustainability Talks Istanbul, ‘Circular Fashion Partnership: Türkiye’ will be led by GFA alongside textile recycling solutions firm Rematters. The project is receiving further support from partners Reverse Resources, Closed Loop Fashion, and Circle Economy Foundation, with funding from H&M Foundation.