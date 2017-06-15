GFM creates 50,000 pounds fund to support fashion SMEs

Fashion consulting firm, Global Fashion Management (GFM), has made a fund worth 50,000 pounds (over 63,000 dollars) available to help small and medium fashion SMEs with robust management practices. The company said, this programme is funded and carried out in conjunction with CEO Mentoring (CEOM), a global player in mentoring services, which provides mentors and subject matter experts to SMEs through its global network.

In a media statement, GFM added that since the global economy is going through a period of uncertainty, it is particularly pressing for an industry like fashion that is continually looking to the future. The company said that within this challenging context, the objective of the funding programme is to help SMEs to thrive and move to the next level.

The funding covers an initial session with CEOM, free of charge, to gauge the current position of the fashion SME and help it define a programme going forward that may include incorporating a CEOM mentor in confidence to the CEO, or a subject matter expert in an area of weakness, or a combination of both. GFM further stated that priority will be given to fashion businesses that are pursuing growth and looking to enhance their international operations.

GFM brings over 20 years’ experience in wholesale and retail business solutions to grow sales and profits and shares experience from international designer brands to SMEs and young designers.

Picture:Facebook/Global Fashion Management