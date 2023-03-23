Giglio.com posts increase in 2022 revenue and GMV

For the year 2022, online fashion marketplace Giglio.com’s gross merchandise value reached 57.5 million euros, an increase of 38 percent compared to 2021, while revenues from sales and services were 51.1 million euros, up by 35 percent.

The company’s active customers exceeded 125,000, up 22 percent compared to 2021 and average spending per customer increased 13 percent.

"In 2022, we sailed in a context that proved to be even more challenging for our industry after the already critical 2020. I am proud to say that the team has shown the right determination and resilience to confirm an important growth of revenues equal to 35 percent, combined with a return to profitability of the business in the second semester,” said Giuseppe Giglio, president and CEO of Giglio.com.

EBITDA margin was negative 2 percent or negative 1 million euros, an improvement compared to negative 4.8 percent or negative 1.8 million euros recorded in 2021. Net result was negative 2.3 million euros compared to negative 2.9 million euros in 2021.

The company added that the online value of fall-winter 2022 collection almost doubled compared to the previous year and the offer of brands rose to over 750 brands.

The company said that the share of GMV generated in foreign markets is now close to 70 percent compared to 67 percent in 2021. During the year under review, the company invested in developing Asian markets during 2022, which resulted in South Korea recording a strong growth of 66 percent, Taiwan, 79 percent, MENA, 73 percent, North America, 41 percent and France, 83 percent.