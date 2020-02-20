Gildan Activewear Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings inline with estimates

- DPA |
Gildan Activewear Inc. announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.
The company's earnings came in at 32.51 million US-dollar or 0.16 US-dollar per share. This compares with 59.55 million US-dollar or 0.29 US-dollar per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Gildan Activewear Inc. reported adjusted earnings of 83.4 million US-dollar or 0.41 US-dollar per share for the period.
Analysts had expected the company to earn 0.41 US-dollar per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.3 percent to 658.67 million US-dollar from 742.75 million US-dollar last year.
Gildan Activewear Inc. earnings at a glance:
- Earnings (Q4): $83.4 Mln. vs. $88.9 Mln. last year.
- EPS (Q4): $0.41 vs. $0.43 last year.
- Analysts Estimate: $0.41
- Revenue (Q4): $658.67 Mln vs. $742.75 Mln last year. (dpa)