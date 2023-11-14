Giles Wilson to join Dr. Martens as CFO in 2024

Dr. Martens plc has announced the appointment of Giles Wilson to the role of chief financial officer (CFO).

Wilson, the company said, will join Dr. Martens in 2024, with the date to be confirmed and announced in due course. The company added that Jon Mortimore, who is retiring from the company, has agreed to stay with the business until the end of the financial year.

Commenting on Wilson’s appointment as new CFO, Paul Mason, the company’s chair, said in a statement: “Giles is a very capable finance leader with extensive experience in a number of sectors, and, most recently, his time in the branded spirits industry has given him a good grounding in global brands and wholesale distribution management. His knowledge of the public markets will be a valuable asset to the team as Dr. Martens continues its growth in the listed environment.”

Wilson joins Dr. Martens from William Grant & Sons Limited, one of the largest global spirits companies, owners of premium brands including Glenfiddich Scotch Whisky, The Balvenie Whisky and Hendrick’s Gin.

“Giles brings a range of complementary skills and past experience that is highly relevant to our brand-first strategy. I am looking forward to working with him on the next phase of Dr. Martens’ journey to become a 2 billion pounds revenue footwear brand,” added Kenny Wilson, Dr. Martens CEO.

Prior to this, Wilson was at John Menzies plc as CFO from 2016 to 2020 and then CEO from 2019 to 2020. He qualified as a chartered accountant with PwC and previously held a senior role at Commercial Estates Group.

Commenting on his new role, Giles Wilson said: “I am excited to be joining at such an important stage in the company’s growth and I am looking forward to working with Kenny and the team to drive the strategy forward.”