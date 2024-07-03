Givenchy needs creative revitalisation as new CEO takes helm

LVMH-owned Givenchy is embarking on a critical phase of restructuring, with the appointment of Alessandro Valenti, a former Louis Vuitton executive, as its new CEO. This move underscores the luxury house's pressing need for both operational and creative rejuvenation.

The storied maison, once a powerhouse in ready-to-wear and haute couture within the LVMH portfolio, has grappled with a rapid turnover in its creative leadership, seeing three directors in less than a decade. Since December, following Matthew Williams' departure after a three-year tenure, the brand has relied on its in-house design studio.

Industry observers note that Givenchy's revival hinges as much on securing a visionary creative lead as it does on Valenti's managerial acumen. The incoming artistic director will be tasked with redefining the brand's aesthetic direction and developing desirable products that resonate with evolving consumer preferences while upholding its luxury heritage.

LVMH will be keenly monitoring Givenchy's sales performance, expecting it to align with the momentum of its high-performing stablemates such as Celine, Loewe and Louis Vuitton.

While speculation mounts regarding the creative succession - with Sarah Burton, recently departed from Alexander McQueen, among the rumoured contenders - the luxury conglomerate has yet to make an official announcement.

As Givenchy navigates this transition, it joins other prominent houses like Chanel and potentially Celine in the search for transformative creative talent. The success of this dual leadership approach will be closely watched as a bellwether for luxury brand revitalisation strategies.