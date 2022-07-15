Glamglow follows Smashbox in exiting UK market

One day after Estée Lauder Companies’ (ELC) Smashbox revealed it was exiting the UK and Ireland, another beauty brand owned by the conglomerate has also announced its intention to leave.

Glamglow, a cosmetics company mostly focused on face masks, will be exiting the region, with a spokesperson from ELC UK and Ireland citing difficulties in the brand’s retail and location.

In a statement provided to FashionUnited, the spokesperson said: “The Estée Lauder Companies is committed to ensuring that it is focused on investing its resources into the most strategic long-term growth opportunities and value creation globally.

“Over recent years, Glamglow’s sales have been impacted by changes in the brand’s retail space and location, combined with competitive challenges in key subcategories and we have had to make the difficult decision to cease selling the brand in the UK and Ireland. Glamglow will continue to sell products in select markets around the world.”

The news comes one day after Glamglow’s sister company, LA-born Smashbox made an announcement that it was leaving the UK and Ireland market, stating in a post on its Instagram that the decision stemmed from “an accumulation of challenges”.