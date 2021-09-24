Glenn Martens announced as next designer to make Gaultier Couture

Y/Project creative director, Glenn Martens has been revealed as the next designer to take over Jean Paul Gaultier’s upcoming Couture Show.

Announced in an Instagram post on the luxury houses’ official Instagram page, the Belgian designer is pictured with Gaultier himself following a teaser image shared yesterday providing a vague glimpse of Martens.

Also functioning as the creative director for Diesel, Martens has previously worked with Gaultier on a junior womenswear pre-collection role and as part of the G2 menswear label, both subsequent to his graduation from Antwerp’s Royal Academy of Fine Arts.

Future collaboratios

Earlier in the year, Gaultier announced a strategy based around inviting designers to collaborate with him on future projects, after his runway retirement back in January 2020.

Martens follows in the footsteps of Japanese designer Sacai’s Chitose Abe, the first guest designer at the luxury fashion house. The two produced a small series of collaborative projects, including a range of premium sneakers and the AW21 couture collection, merging Gaultier’s premium flare with Abe’s ready-to-wear essence.

Presented during Haute Couture Fashion Week, in early July, Abe referenced Gaultier archival pieces for the line, inspired by infamous garments of the house, including Madonna’s 80’s cone bra.

Glenn Martens will be joining the house in January for its SS22 haute couture collection.