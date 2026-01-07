Global apparel & textile recycling market predicted to hit 20.2 billion dollars by 2031

The global clothing and textile recycling market is projected to reach a total worth of 20.2 billion US dollars, up from 13.6 billion US dollars in 2024, according to the latest Valuates Report, highlighting the growing value of this sector.

Driven by the advancement of circular-economy initiatives around the world, this increase represents a compound annual growth rate of 5.9 percent over the forecast period, signaling strong momentum for more sustainable fashion practices.

Other key trends that are fuelling this surge include heightened environmental awareness among consumers (particularly in developed regions) and more corporate sustainability commitments from brands and retailers alike. The former has led to more people actively participating in recycling programs and reuse and recycle practices that extend product lifecycles, as more individuals are recognizing the negative impact of textile waste and source-intensive production methods.

Many consumers are also increasingly opting for more eco-conscious fashion and fabrics, helping drive the demand for recycled textiles. The latter complements the growing consumer awareness, with apparel labels integrating recycling programs into their supply chain strategies to meet stakeholder expectations and enhance brand credibility. Some brands and retailers have also introduced their own second-hand sale programs or donation schemes that offer wearable garments for sale through dedicated channels.

The report highlights that Europe is currently the market leader due to stringent waste management policies and extended producer responsibility schemes, with countries such as Germany, the Netherlands, and France paving the way by establishing strong recycling collection infrastructures.

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region, propelled by high textile production volumes, expanding waste streams, and government-led circular economy initiatives in nations including India, China, and Bangladesh.