Global-e acquires ReturnGO to elevate post-purchase solutions

Global-e, the platform powering global direct-to-consumer e-commerce, has acquired ReturnGO, a leading provider of AI-powered return and exchange solutions to enhance the post-purchase experience.

In a statement, Global-e said the acquisition would elevate post-purchase solutions for its merchants by integrating ReturnGo’s advanced technology for automating returns, exchanges, and other post-purchase flows into the company’s tech stack.

This will enable Global-e’s 1,400 brands and retailers across North America, EMEA and APAC, including Marc Jacobs, Adidas, Ralph Lauren, and Hugo Boss, to provide flexible, best-in-class return experiences to their customers worldwide.

Nir Debbi, president of Global-e, said: “We’re pleased to integrate ReturnGo’s innovative technology into our platform. Returns are a key aspect of the online shopping experience, especially in global commerce. This acquisition will enable us to provide our merchants with a better solution to deliver enhanced experiences, improve satisfaction, and strengthen loyalty of their customers.”

Aviad Raz, co-founder and chief executive of ReturnGo, added: “This marks an exciting new chapter for ReturnGo. By joining forces with Global-e, we’re amplifying our mission to make returns smarter, faster, sustainable, and more valuable for merchants and consumers alike. We’re proud of what we’ve built, and we’re even more excited for what comes next.”

The acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on Global-e’s revenue or financial results.