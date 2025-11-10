Global fashion buyers return to confident ordering, says Joor

Fashion wholesale platform Joor has reported a strong rebound in international wholesale buying in the third quarter of 2025, as retailers outside the United States resumed orders following a slowdown earlier in the year.

According to Joor’s transaction data from like-for-like retailers, global purchases declined by five percent year on year in the second quarter, but rebounded by eighteen percent in the third quarter among non-US retailers. The recovery was led by key markets such as Italy (up forty percent), Germany (twenty-nine percent), South Korea (twenty-nine percent) and the United Kingdom (twenty-two percent) — all showing renewed confidence as price pressures began to stabilise.

In contrast, US retailers continued to retrench, with purchases falling ten percent year on year in the third quarter, reflecting the ongoing impact of tariff-related price hikes and weaker domestic sentiment.

Price pressures reshape buying strategies

The second-quarter contraction coincided with a sharp escalation in wholesale prices following the US tariff announcements in April. Joor data shows that prices for identical styles on its platform rose five percent from the first to the second quarter, compared with a typical quarterly increase of just zero point six percent. Prices continued to climb by a further zero point five percent in the third quarter, marking an atypical upward trend for the season.

A Joor survey of more than 400 brands and retailers conducted in April found that eighty-five percent of brands planned to pass on some or all tariff-related costs to their retail partners, while ninety-six percent of US retailers and eighty-two percent of international retailers said they expected to raise consumer prices in response.

Amanda McCormick Bacal, Joor’s SVP of marketing, said the data reflects how the global fashion market is recalibrating to volatile pricing and macroeconomic uncertainty.

“This year has marked a particularly tumultuous period for the worldwide fashion industry, causing retailers to make notable shifts in their buying strategy. While global purchases declined in Q2 amidst significant price increases, our latest data shows a confident return to buying by retailers outside the US in Q3, a welcome development for the fashion sector."

Signs of stabilisation outside the US

While European and Asian buyers appear to be regaining momentum, the divergence with the US market highlights how geopolitics and trade policy continue to influence global fashion supply chains. Many brands have already begun adjusting production strategies and delivery calendars to manage higher sourcing costs and fluctuating demand.

For now, Joor’s data suggests a modest but meaningful sign of stabilisation in international wholesale, an encouraging signal for the global fashion industry as it heads into 2026.