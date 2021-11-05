Global Fashion Group joins Global Fashion Agenda as strategic partner

Emerging markets e-commerce firm Global Fashion Group (GFG) has announced it will be joining sustainable nonprofit, Global Fashion Agenda (GFA), in a strategic partnership.

It will become the first partner to be operating across Latin America, the CIS, Southeast Asia and Australia, supporting the organisation’s mission to empower the fashion industry in constructing a more sustainable future. Additionally, the agreement acknowledges the sustainability efforts of GFG, in its pursuit of pushing eco-friendly e-commerce throughout growth markets.

The fashion group will support GFA’s thought leadership platform and Fashion CEO Agenda, alongside the expansive list of other strategic partners already involved. The agenda looks to encourage brands to adopt circular design strategies into production, as well as inserting used garments, resold pieces and recycled textiles into supply chains.

The partnership falls in line with GFG’s People and Planet Positive Agenda, highlighting commitments set by the company, that focus on implementing sustainable methods throughout its core.

Aiding Global Fashion Agenda’s continuous growth

The group, which oversees e-commerce platforms Dafiti, Lamoda, Zalora and The Iconic, is part of a growing list of strategic partners associated with GFA. Others include the likes of Bestseller, Asos, PVH Corp, Kering and Ralph Lauren Corporation.

Launched in 2009, the nonprofit organisation aims to make sustainability fashion’s priority, mobilising the industry through events like Copenhagen Fashion Summit and the Innovation Forum.

“Global Fashion Agenda strives to bring together partners that represent industry perspectives from across the world and from various parts of the supply chain,” said Frederica Marchionni, CEO of the organisation.

She continued: “Global Fashion Group has demonstrated strong commitments to sustainability and, through our partnership, we are pleased to expand our representation in growth markets so that we can work together to create impact at an even greater scale.”

Strategic partners are encouraged to find innovative and collaborative business opportunities, designed to create future-proof models. The organisation works as a thought leader, offering participants industry events and reports to further their progress and understanding. Furthermore, GFA pushes industry-wide pledges and policies in its process of supporting these companies, to further aid them in achieving their sustainability targets and establish circular systems.