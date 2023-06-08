Global Fashion Group names Jere Calmes CEO of The Iconic

Global Fashion Group (GFG) has announced the appointment of Jere Calmes as the chief executive officer of The Iconic.

The appointment sees Calmes return to GFG after serving for three years at the helm of Lamoda, which the group had sold in late 2022.

Calmes was credited with transforming the footwear retailer into a “robust” platform, bringing over one billion euros in net merchandise value (NMV), while also achieving positive cashflow for the brand since 2021.

At The Iconic, the seasoned executive has been tasked with leading the Australian company into its next phase of development, particularly in the ANZ region where his goal will be to enhance its positioning through a “superior” assortment and customer experience.

In a release, Christoph Barchewitz, CEO at GFG, expressed how pleased the company was for Calmes’ return, adding: “His impressive track record in fashion e-commerce and adjacent sectors, leading sizable consumer-facing operations, make him an ideal fit for The Iconic.

“Jere is also familiar with the business and the significant opportunities ahead. I am really looking forward to working with him again and am confident he will continue building on The Iconic’s success.”

Calmes will succeed Erica Bertchtold, who has been with The Iconic since the beginning of 2019.