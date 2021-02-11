Global Fashion Group opens the largest fulfilment centre in Latin America

Global Fashion Group is marking ten years of growth with the completed launch of its state-of-the-art fully automated fulfilment centre in Brazil.

The logistics hub marks the largest automated fashion e-commerce fulfilment centre in Latin America and will serve more than five million customers across Brazil and over 1,000 brand partners with greater speed and efficiency.

The built-to-suit facility, called ‘Leap’, follows a 50 million euro investment and “has the potential to revolutionise Brazil’s fashion e-commerce ecosystem and further boost the growth of Dafiti, Global Fashion Group’s business in Latin America,” explained the company.

Situated near Sao Paulo, Brazil, the site houses the largest AutoStore fulfilment automation solution in the world, around the size of 30 football fields and can store more than eight million items.

The state-of-the-art AutoStore system features around 300 robots and 450,000 bins, powered by software that leverages artificial intelligence and predictive analysis technology to maximise efficiency. It can sort items into 5,000 bins per hour, and sort and pick items on average three times faster than the last-generation fulfilment system.

Christoph Barchewitz, co-chief executive of Global Fashion Group, said in a statement: “After a decade of exciting growth, the launch of the ‘Leap’ facility marks a milestone for Global Fashion Group’s business in Latin America and the Group.

“We remain the only online fashion and lifestyle-focused platform operating at scale in our markets. ‘Leap’ houses the largest fulfilment automation solution of its kind in the world and is the Group’s largest operational project to date. Its scale and sophistication speaks to the transformational growth of the fashion e-commerce industry and will help to propel our next ten years of growth in the region.”

Philipp Povel, co-founder and chief executive of Dafiti, added: “Dafiti has played a leading role in shaping the online fashion ecosystem in Latin America since the industry’s nascent days in 2011. Now, on our tenth anniversary, we are ready to accelerate our growth and further strengthen our role in the ecosystem.

“Our ambition is to become the starting point for fashion in Latin America, by leveraging the scale of our platform, our customer base and our brand partnerships. The launch of ‘Leap’ is a critical enabler of this vision, and provides the infrastructure for us to capture the significant growth potential that remains for fashion and lifestyle e-commerce in Brazil.”

Images: courtesy of Global Fashion Group by Rafael Roncato