Glossier announces five grantees for UK Black Beauty programme

American beauty brand Glossier has announced that five recipients will receive 10,000 pounds each as part of its UK Black Beauty Grant Programme, designed to increase diversity and inclusion within the beauty industry.

Created by Black Girl Fest Studios (BGF) and powered by Glossier, the 2024 programme will offer the five black beauty founders personal and professional growth through a tailored 12-week learning programme and 10,000-pound equity-free grant, alongside industry connections, brand exposure and mentoring to help them scale their businesses.

The 2024 winners are Karen Olla of Oré Mi, an African lifestyle brand founded in 2019 that offers fragranced lifestyle products that aim to transform your environment and mental state; Phoebe Ellis of tanning brand Caribe Skin; and Dannielle Igor of Igor Hair, which offers custom wigs.

Also in the programme is Damilola of Ami London, a luxury skincare brand offering face moisturisers, oils, and body butters for all skin types, as well as diffusers and soy wax candles, and Natel Allen of Telle Moi, a UK indie nail and gel polish brand that specialises in creating inclusive tones to suit all skin tones.

Kleo Mack, chief marketing officer of Glossier, said in a statement: “We’re proud to be in partnership with Black Girl Fest for the second year of our Grant Program in the UK.

“Our team loved getting to know and learn from our first cohort of founders in 2023 and we’re thrilled to welcome a new cohort of five brands into this year’s programme. We cannot wait for our community to learn more about these brilliant brands and the visionary founders behind them.”

The partnership, which began in April 2023, is part of Glossier’s ongoing commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the beauty industry and beyond. It builds on the success of Glossier’s US Grant Programme that started in 2020 and has since seen the beauty brand providing funding and tailored business support for more than 30 founders of innovative beauty brands.

Nicole Crentsil, founder and chief executive of Black Girl Fest added: “Early-stage founders in the beauty industry need the right networks, knowledge and access to funding to thrive. That’s why we truly believe this programme will offer founders something impactful for both their personal and professional growth.”