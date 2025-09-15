Gola brand fuels Jacobson Group's record growth

The Jacobson Group, a company that owns a portfolio of British footwear brands, has reported a record financial performance for the year ending December 28, 2024. The company's turnover increased by 38 percent to 36.4 million pounds, driven by rapid growth in its e-commerce channels and strong performance with its retail and distribution partners in the UK, Europe, and the US. The group also saw a significant boost in profitability, with profit before tax increasing by 457 percent to 3.9 million pounds.

Tony Evans, the managing director of Jacobson Group, stated that the company's strong performance is a testament to its diverse business model and its ability to expand its brand portfolio internationally. He also noted the company's strong first-half performance in 2025 and its position to continue this positive growth trajectory.

The company's success was largely fuelled by its Gola brand, which continues to be popular with new and existing customers. Gola's growth was particularly strong in the US across both retail and direct-to-consumer channels, while also maintaining momentum in the UK and other key European markets. The brand's performance was helped by the re-release of popular archive styles like the Elan and Tornado.

In 2024, the Jacobson Group added several new retail partners, including major names like John Lewis, Next, and Urban Outfitters. Looking ahead, the company is confident it will deliver another record year in 2025, projecting over 40 percent revenue growth. This optimism is based on continued positive trading momentum in all key markets and a solid forward order book. The group is also focusing on scaling its e-commerce business, with plans to launch a new European website to capitalise on the strong momentum in the EU.