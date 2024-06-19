Golden Goose postpones IPO

Golden Goose Group has announced the postponement of its initial public offering as a result of European market volatility.

The company’s management believes that the current market backdrop is not the right environment to take the company public and an IPO for Golden Goose will be reassessed in due course.

The company said in a release that as part of the IPO process, the company engaged widely with investors and the reception of the story has been very positive, with strong support across the investment community, including from Invesco who acted as cornerstone with 100 million euros of demand.

However, the significant deterioration in market conditions following European Parliament elections this month and the calling of a general election in France impacted European markets performance and, in particular, the luxury sector. In this context, Golden Goose decided to postpone the IPO process.