Golden Goose posts net revenue growth of 13 percent in H1

Golden Goose spa ended the first half of the year with net revenues of 342.1 million euros. This represents a 13 percent increase compared to the first half of 2024. Second-quarter net revenues increased by 14 percent year-over-year, compared to 12 percent growth in the same period last year.

“In a complex macroeconomic context, our performance in the first half of 2025 remains resilient, reflecting the continued global resonance of the Golden Goose brand among its communities. We recorded double-digit and high single-digit growth across all regions, expanding our presence with 10 innovative new store openings in strategic cultural locations," Silvio Campara, chief executive officer of Golden Goose Group, highlighted in a statement.

"These results confirm the strength of the brand, the excellent direct-to-consumer strategy oriented towards innovation and the ever-expanding co-creation,” Campara added.

Direct-to-consumer (D2C) net revenues marked a 19 percent year-on-year increase. This accounts for 77 percent of net revenues, compared to 73 percent in H1 2024. Regarding individual geographical areas, EMEA recorded 18 percent growth; the US, eight percent; and APAC, nine percent. Adjusted EBITDA stood at 113 million euros, up three percent year-on-year, with an EBITDA margin of 33 percent.

During the first half, the company further expanded its retail network. The global network of directly operated stores reached 225, with 10 new openings in the six-month period. Among the new additions are Hyundai Jungdong, Singapore Paragon, Manila, Ibiza, Venice Airport and a store dedicated to the kids' line in Dubai.

An innovative store concept was also developed: the Golden “Pescheria” was inaugurated, a seasonal pop-up inspired by typical Mediterranean fishing villages. In addition to Forte dei Marmi, the concept has been extended to other tourist locations, such as the Hamptons, strengthening the brand's connection with local communities.

Founded in 2000, the group operates at the intersection of luxury, lifestyle and sportswear. It specialises in the creation, design and distribution of trainers, some of which have become icons in the market, as well as clothing, bags and other accessories.