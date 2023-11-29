Golden Goose posts strong growth, eyes IPO in 2024

For the first nine months, Italian luxury sports shoe brand Golden Goose turnover increased 19 percent versus 2022 and 60 percent on a two-year stack to 421 million pounds.

The company’s third quarter turnover increased by 16 percent and adjusted EBITDA increased by 18 percent.

According to the recent Financial Times report, Permira is all set to list Golden Goose in Milan in the first half of 2024. The report quoted people familiar with the decision and added that the IPO expects to value the company at around 3 billion euros.

The company said in a release that profitability continued to grow with net EBITDA margin rising to 34.8 percent during the nine month period.

Golden Goose witnessed positive growth momentum in all geographies with Americas increasing 7 percent, EMEA 27 percent and Asia Pacific by 9 percent compared to the nine month period of 2022.

The company’s DTC sales accounted for 69 percent of nine month sales. Golden Goose added that the company continued the expansion of the retail channel with positive growth in all regions, led by outperformance of EMEA.